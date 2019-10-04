Indonesian Police Arrest Almost 1,500 People During Protests - Reports

(@imziishan)

Indonesian law enforcers have arrested 1,489 people during a series of mass student protests that have recently rocked the country, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Indonesian law enforcers have arrested 1,489 people during a series of mass student protests that have recently rocked the country, media reported on Friday.

As many as 380 protesters have faced charges, Jakarta Post newspaper specified. They are accused of throwing stones at security officers, vandalizing police stations and possessing bladed weapons and Molotov cocktails, among other things.

Meanwhile, only 179 people out of these 380 remain in custody.

Others have been set free either after being qualified as innocent or due to being underage. Some of the arrested persons have been granted temporary release.

Indonesia faced a wave of student rallies, opposing a controversial draft of the new criminal code, in late September. The protesters were most of all outraged at articles inspired by Sharia law, including on criminal liability for adultery and non-marital sex, and some other articles, including on criminal liability for offending the president.