Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition Held In Xinjiang

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2023 | 06:08 PM

An intangible cultural heritage exhibition took place in Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Wednesday

The five-day event showcased 330 intangible cultural heritage projects and attracted 383 inheritors from Xinjiang and 19 other provincial-level regions that offer pairing assistance to Xinjiang, said the regional government.

The projects included Suzhou embroidery from Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, and the Twelve Muqam from Xinjiang, the traditional music of the Uygur ethnic group.

The exhibition, jointly hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Xinjiang regional government, also included experience activities popularizing the projects. It has been held for three consecutive sessions since 2021.

China has been implementing the "pairing assistance" programs in Xinjiang since 1997, channeling financial, technical and human resource support in various fields to Xinjiang from other regions of China.

