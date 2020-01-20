International Court of Justice to Determine Legality of Erdogan-Sarraj Deal - UN Envoy

The legal status of the maritime agreement between the prime minister of Libya's Government of National Accord, Fayez Sarraj, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be considered within the UN, specifically the International Court of Justice, UN Special Envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame told Sputnik on Monday

"This question will likely be addressed legally by the relevant UN authorities for that matter, the International Court of Justice in particular," Salame said in an interview with Sputnik.

He added that there was no discussion on the Erdogan-Sarraj deal during the Berlin conference on Libya this weekend.

In late November, Turkey and the GNA signed agreements on military cooperation and a new maritime border, which runs through gas-rich zones in the Mediterranean that Greece and Cyprus claim as theirs.

Greece, Egypt and Cyprus have slammed the proposals, with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reportedly calling the agreement "geographically ridiculous."

On Sunday, Berlin hosted an international conference under the UN auspices with the participation of representatives from a number of countries and organizations, including Russia, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, the European Union, the United Nations and the African Union, in the hopes of finding a comprehensive solution the Libyan crisis. Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army, the GNA's rival in the conflict, and Sarraj also attended the meeting but had no direct negotiations.