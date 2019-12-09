International Support Group for Lebanon to Hold Working Meeting on Wednesday- Paris

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The International Support Group for Lebanon will have a working meeting in Paris this Wednesday, the French Foreign Ministry said.

"The minister for Europe and foreign affairs will host on December 11 a working meeting of the International Support Group for Lebanon (GIS)," the press release issued on Monday read.

The gathering will be co-chaired by France and the United Nations. It will seek to advance the creation of an "efficient and credible" government in Lebanon that will stabilize the country's economy as soon as possible.