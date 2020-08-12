International Youth Day being celebrated today

(@fidahassanain)

The day is marked to highlight the ways in which the engagement of young people at local, national and global levels is enriching national and multilateral institutions.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2020) International Youth Day is being celebrated on Wednesday (today).

Theme of this year's International Youth Day is, “Youth Engagement for Global Action”.