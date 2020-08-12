UrduPoint.com
International Youth Day Being Celebrated Today

Wed 12th August 2020

International Youth Day being celebrated today

The day is marked to highlight the ways in which the engagement of young people at local, national and global levels is enriching national and multilateral institutions.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2020) International Youth Day is being celebrated on Wednesday (today).

The day is marked to highlight the ways in which the engagement of young people at local, national and global levels is enriching national and multilateral institutions.

Theme of this year's International Youth Day is, “Youth Engagement for Global Action”.

