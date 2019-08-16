UrduPoint.com
Int'l Army Games 2019 Prove Russia Champions Military Industry - Venezuela's Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 12:01 AM

The fifth International Army Games 2019 (ARMY-2019) have demonstrated that Russia is the leading country in terms of military production, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said during talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The fifth International Army Games 2019 (ARMY-2019) have demonstrated that Russia is the leading country in terms of military production, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said during talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Thursday.

"The Russian weaponry has had a brilliant performance during ARMY-2019. The International Army Games have established Russia as the leading producer of advanced defense systems," Lopez said.

He thanked Shoigu for the opportunity for the Venezuelan military to partake in ten competitions.

"This is the fifth time Venezuela attends the games, but the first time we see so many participants 221 teams," Lopez noted.

He added that the Army games provide Venezuela with a valuable experience and that he would follow the finals and attend the closing ceremony.

The 2019 International Army Games are held from August 3-17. Over 200 teams from 36 countries compete across 25 ranges in 10 countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Russia and Uzbekistan.

