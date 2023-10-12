HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) -- The Law Society of Hong Kong on Thursday held the International Summit 2023 in celebration of the 10th Anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), focusing on high-quality construction of the Belt and Road.

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Liu Guangyuan, deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, Fang Jianming, deputy commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the HKSAR, and Paul Lam, secretary for justice of the HKSAR government attended the summit.

Lee said at the summit that the HKSAR government welcomes and fully supports the white paper titled "The Belt and Road Initiative: A Key Pillar of the Global Community of Shared Future" published by the central authorities. Hong Kong will continue contributing to the efforts of building a global community of shared future under the BRI, he said.