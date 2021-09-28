UrduPoint.com

IOM Looking For Alternatives For Haitians At US Border, Brazil Being 1 Option - Sources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) ASHINGTON, September 28 (Sputnik), Ekaterina Chukaeva - The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is actively looking for alternative destinations for Haitians who have gathered on the US-Mexico border other than returning to Haiti and Brazil may be asked to host some of the migrants as one options, IOM sources told Sputnik.

Some 15,000 migrants, mostly from Haiti, arrived in the Texas town of Del Rio along the US-Mexico border over the recent weeks, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency and deploy border agents, including on horseback. Images shared on social media of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers corralling the migrants have prompted criticism by activists.

"Given the current socioeconomic and political situation in Haiti and knowing that a number of these Haitian nationals had previously been issued permanent residencies, and in some cases had children in other countries of the region, IOM is actively looking for alternatives other than return to Haiti for those who have other options. The enquiry made from IOM to the Brazilian Embassy in Mexico is part of this search for humane, regular and safe migration options for this population," the sources said in a statement.

The IOM is very concerned about the situation in which Haitian nationals found themselves in Mexico, and particularly at the border with the United States, the statement said.

"Should migrants be willing to return and should concerned States be in agreement, IOM is ready to offer its expertise through its Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) Program to help these migrants return in a safe and informed manner," the statement said.

The IOM pointed out in the statement that the AVR program is implemented under specific conditions "and applies a strict protocol to ensure that conditions upon return do not put returnees or their families at risk."

Following his speech at the UN General Assembly, US President Joe Biden vowed to get the migrant crisis at the US-Mexico border under control.

Last week, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that the Biden administration conducted 17 flights to Haiti to transport about 2,000 migrants. Mayorkas also said US law enforcement agents involved in an incident involving alleged whipping of Haitian migrants were assigned to administrative duties and are no longer working with migrants.

