Iran Adds 9 Organizations, 23 Individuals Of EU, UK To Sanctions List - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2022 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Iran imposed retaliatory sanctions against 9 organizations and 23 individuals of the European Union and the United Kingdom, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced that a new sanctions package is being prepared against Tehran for its support of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

"According to the approval of the relevant authorities, the Foreign Ministry, within the framework of the relevant rules and mechanisms and as a response, imposes sanctions against institutions and individuals in the European Union and the United Kingdom because of their actions to support terrorism and terrorist groups, incitement to violence, riots, terrorist attacks against the Iranian people.

Among them are Radio Zamaneh, Radio Farda, Charlie Hebdo magazine, the UK Royal Air Force Menwith Hill, facilities of the British Navy, as well as the British Parliamentary Committee for Iran Freedom," the ministry said on Telegram.

