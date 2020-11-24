UrduPoint.com
Iran Breaks Single-Day Record Of COVID-19 Cases Despite Toughened Restrictions - Official

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Iran has registered an all-time daily high of 13,721 coronavirus cases despite the restrictions that are in place across the country, spokeswoman for the Iranian Health Ministry Sima Sadat Lari said on Tuesday.

The update brings the country's total number of those infected to 880,542.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease has grown by 483 to 45,738 and at least 617,715 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered, the health official added.

Earlier in November, Iran introduced a new COVID-19 response plan, which envisions dividing the country according to the infection rate into orange, yellow and red zones, and the introduction of different restrictions, including a curfew.

More Stories From World

