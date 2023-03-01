UrduPoint.com

Iran Declares 2 German Diplomats Personae Non Grata Over Meddling - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Iran Declares 2 German Diplomats Personae Non Grata Over Meddling - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW/BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Iran has declared two German diplomats personae non grata in a tit-for-tat move, accusing Berlin of interference in Tehran's domestic affairs, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Tehran has expelled two German diplomats after declaring them persona non grata because of the meddling and irresponsible actions of the German government in regard to the Islamic Republic of Iran's internal and judicial affairs," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.

Kanaani added that Tehran has always stressed the necessity of mutual respect but has to resort to other options when its principles and sovereignty are challenged by other countries.

Germany considers the expulsion of its diplomats from Iran unjustified and arbitrary, the German Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Although the decision was expected after the expulsion of two Iranian diplomats from Germany on February 22, it is still unjustified," the ministry said, adding that the decision to expel the two Iranian diplomats last week was made in response to Tehran's issuing of a death sentence against Iranian-German citizen Jamshid Sharmahd.

The statement also said that the German diplomats expelled by Tehran were carrying out their responsibilities openly and with great commitment "despite progressively complicated circumstances" at their duty station.

In February, Germany declared two members of the Iranian Embassy personae non grata and asked them to leave the country. The decision was made after Sharmahd was sentenced to death for his participation in anti-government activities. Germany has called on Iran to rescind the death sentence.

Related Topics

Iran German Germany Berlin Tehran February From Government

Recent Stories

RTA to provide marine transport services for Dubai ..

RTA to provide marine transport services for Dubai International Boat Show parti ..

8 minutes ago
 Emir of Qatar receives Tahnoun bin Zayed, Mansour ..

Emir of Qatar receives Tahnoun bin Zayed, Mansour bin Zayed

8 minutes ago
 SEHA, ZHO partner to meet community’s healthcare ..

SEHA, ZHO partner to meet community’s healthcare needs

37 minutes ago
 National economy records fastest growth in over a ..

National economy records fastest growth in over a decade: Minister of Economy

38 minutes ago
 HBL PSL8: Karachi Kings decide to bowl first again ..

HBL PSL8: Karachi Kings decide to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

40 minutes ago
 &#039;Just a few hours away from launch of longest ..

&#039;Just a few hours away from launch of longest Arab space mission in history ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.