Iran Declares 2 German Diplomats Personae Non Grata Over Meddling - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW/BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Iran has declared two German diplomats personae non grata in a tit-for-tat move, accusing Berlin of interference in Tehran's domestic affairs, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Tehran has expelled two German diplomats after declaring them persona non grata because of the meddling and irresponsible actions of the German government in regard to the Islamic Republic of Iran's internal and judicial affairs," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.

Kanaani added that Tehran has always stressed the necessity of mutual respect but has to resort to other options when its principles and sovereignty are challenged by other countries.

Germany considers the expulsion of its diplomats from Iran unjustified and arbitrary, the German Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Although the decision was expected after the expulsion of two Iranian diplomats from Germany on February 22, it is still unjustified," the ministry said, adding that the decision to expel the two Iranian diplomats last week was made in response to Tehran's issuing of a death sentence against Iranian-German citizen Jamshid Sharmahd.

The statement also said that the German diplomats expelled by Tehran were carrying out their responsibilities openly and with great commitment "despite progressively complicated circumstances" at their duty station.

In February, Germany declared two members of the Iranian Embassy personae non grata and asked them to leave the country. The decision was made after Sharmahd was sentenced to death for his participation in anti-government activities. Germany has called on Iran to rescind the death sentence.