Iran Executes 4 Protesters Over Links to Israeli Intelligence - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) Four people were executed in Iran on Sunday on charges of links to the Israeli Secret Intelligence Service (Mossad), Iranian media reported.

The Iranian judiciary authority announced that four participants of riots who had been convicted of links to Mossad were executed in the early hours of Sunday, the Islamic Republic news Agency (IRNA) reported.

The men in question were arrested by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in June. At the end of November, the court ruled capital punishment for all four men over offenses including cooperation with Israeli intelligence services, espionage and kidnapping, the report said.

On September 16, a series of protests against the current government of Iran broke out throughout the country.

Riots were ignited by the reports about death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been arrested by the controversial morality police for wearing a hijab improperly and later died in custody. Media reported on Sunday, citing Iranian Attorney-General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, that the morality police has been disbanded.

According to the Security Council of the Iranian Interior Ministry, at least 200 people have died in riots in Iran since September, with the total damage to state bodies and private organizations exceeding $200 million.

Tehran believes the unrest has been instigated from abroad. Iranian police have arrested people believed to have been recruited by Western intelligence services, Israel and Saudi Arabia to drive the public unrest.