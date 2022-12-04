UrduPoint.com

Iran Executes 4 Protesters Over Links To Israeli Intelligence - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Iran Executes 4 Protesters Over Links to Israeli Intelligence - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) Four people were executed in Iran on Sunday on charges of links to the Israeli Secret Intelligence Service (Mossad), Iranian media reported.

The Iranian judiciary authority announced that four participants of riots who had been convicted of links to Mossad were executed in the early hours of Sunday, the Islamic Republic news Agency (IRNA) reported.

The men in question were arrested by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in June. At the end of November, the court ruled capital punishment for all four men over offenses including cooperation with Israeli intelligence services, espionage and kidnapping, the report said.

On September 16, a series of protests against the current government of Iran broke out throughout the country.

Riots were ignited by the reports about death of  Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been arrested by the controversial morality police for wearing a hijab improperly and later died in custody. Media reported on Sunday, citing Iranian Attorney-General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, that the morality police has been disbanded.

According to the Security Council of the Iranian Interior Ministry, at least 200 people have died in riots in Iran since September, with the total damage to state bodies and private organizations exceeding $200 million.

Tehran believes the unrest has been instigated from abroad. Iranian police have arrested people believed to have been recruited by Western intelligence services, Israel and Saudi Arabia to drive the public unrest.

Related Topics

Riots Police Kidnapping Interior Ministry Israel Iran Died Saudi Arabia June September November Women Sunday Media All From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

9 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

17 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

17 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

18 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

18 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.