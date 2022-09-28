UrduPoint.com

Iran Presents New Shahab Reconnaissance Drone - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2022 | 10:25 PM

) Iran unveiled a new Shahab reconnaissance drone as part of the ongoing Sacred Defense Week in the capital city of Tehran, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Wednesday

According to the agency, the combat drone is capable of reaching an altitude of 11,000 feet with an eight-hour flight time, a 100-kilometer (62 miles) flight radius, and the capability to extend its flight radius for a reconnaissance mission to 200 kilometers.

The new drone has better balance during takeoff, flight and landing and more aerodynamic design due to new landing gear and V-shaped wings, the media added.

Drones are widely used in conflicts all over the world. On August 30, the White House claimed that Iran provided Russia with two different types of unmanned aerial vehicles for use amid the special military operation in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly denied such allegations.

