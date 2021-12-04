UrduPoint.com

Iran Proposes To Change Drastically Draft Nuclear Document At Vienna Talks - Russian Envoy

Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 11:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) Iran proposed to revamp the draft nuclear document during the talks on resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, which caused a sharp reaction of Western countries, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Saturday.

"As I understand, our Western partners were under a strong impression that the Iranian side proposed to change substantially, make radical amendments to the draft nuclear document, which was being agreed during the six previous rounds. It seemed to them (Western partners) that this approach is too radical, that is why such a sharp reaction appeared," Ulyanov told reporters.

The Russian official also noted that there is a rule at the nuclear talks in Vienna, which runs as follow: "Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed."

"Meaning that amendments, changes in the position are always possible. But it is desirable that these amendments are calibrated and do not turn into an obstacle on the way to progress. Therefore, we are not dramatizing the situation," the diplomat added.

"All the participants of the joint commission meeting heard each other. The talks have just started. What Iranians, Americans or we said is not the last word. Nobody promised it would be easy," Ulyanov concluded.

