UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran, Russia To Sign Agreement On Tourist Group Visas - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 04:20 PM

Iran, Russia to Sign Agreement on Tourist Group Visas - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handcrafts and Tourism Ali Asghar Mounesan will arrive in Moscow on Sunday to sign a document easing entry for tourists traveling in groups, Iranian Ambassador in Moscow Kazem Jalali said.

"According to this document, tourists from both countries will be free to travel to Iran and Russia through well-known travel organisations using group visas," Jalali said on Facebook.

He added that tourism is an important factor in expanding Russia-Iran relations.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Facebook Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

2 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

2 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

2 minutes ago

APBUMA demands revival of zero-rated regime to ach ..

20 seconds ago

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Members Condemn ..

21 seconds ago

Putin, EU's Michel Say Minsk Agreements on Donbas ..

23 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.