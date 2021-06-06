Iran, Russia to Sign Agreement on Tourist Group Visas - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handcrafts and Tourism Ali Asghar Mounesan will arrive in Moscow on Sunday to sign a document easing entry for tourists traveling in groups, Iranian Ambassador in Moscow Kazem Jalali said.

"According to this document, tourists from both countries will be free to travel to Iran and Russia through well-known travel organisations using group visas," Jalali said on Facebook.

He added that tourism is an important factor in expanding Russia-Iran relations.