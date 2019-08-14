Iran to Introduce Visa-Free Travel to Iraq During Arbaeen Pilgrimage - Interior Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Iranian pilgrims will have an opportunity to travel to Iraq without visas during the Arbaeen pilgrimage this fall, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said on Wednesday.

"We will lift visas for Arbaeen but of course, this doesn't mean a lack of supervision and limit.

Certainly, we will place a limit on it," the minister said, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

Fazli stressed that the Iraqi interior minister would visit Iran next Sunday to further discuss the matter.

Arbaeen, which will be celebrated on October 19, is a Shia Muslim pilgrimage that commemorates the martyrdom of Husayn ibn Ali, Prophet Muhammad's grandson, who died in the Battle of Karbala against Yazid I's army in 680 AD. The battle took place on the territory of present-day Iraq.