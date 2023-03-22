UrduPoint.com

Iran To Present Its Recent Nuclear Accomplishments In April - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Iran to Present Its Recent Nuclear Accomplishments in April - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Iran boasts over 150 nuclear projects and will present a number of them on April 9 in the presence of the Iranian President, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) chief Mohammad Eslami said on Tuesday.

"More than 150 scientific, innovative, technological, creative, research and industrial projects have been registered in all sectors of the nuclear industry as accomplishments ... On April 9 this year, with the participation of President Ebrahim Raisi, we will present a number of these projects that received the highest marks," Eslami was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi said in an interview with Sputnik that Iran was ready to expand energy cooperation with Russia, including in developing peaceful nuclear, renewable and new types of energy.

Russia is currently building the second power unit of the Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) ” the largest joint Russian-Iranian project ” which is located in southeastern Iran along the Persian Gulf coast. The first NPP unit, completed in cooperation with Russia, was connected to Iran's national power grid in September 2011, while a contract for the construction of the third power unit has already been signed.

More Stories From World

