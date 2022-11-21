Iranian President Congratulates Kazakh President on Reelection

(@FahadShabbir)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi congratulated on Monday incumbent Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his reelection for a second term

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi congratulated on Monday incumbent Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his reelection for a second term.

"In a message congratulating the re-election of Mr Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as the President of Kazakhstan, Ayatollah Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi expressed hope that in the new period, as in the past, and in the light of the joint efforts of the officials of the two countries, we will witness the development and deepening of relations in all fields," the Iranian president's office said.

An early presidential election took place in Kazakhstan on Sunday. Six people were registered as presidential candidates, including Tokayev. According to the preliminary report of the Central Election Commission, the incumbent president won the election with 81% of votes. The total turnout reached almost 70%.