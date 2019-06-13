UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Supreme Leader Says Will Not Answer Trump's Message From Abe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 09:17 PM

Iranian Supreme Leader Says Will Not Answer Trump's Message From Abe

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei refused on Thursday to respond to the message from US President Donald Trump delivered to him through Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei refused on Thursday to respond to the message from US President Donald Trump delivered to him through Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe, who is currently in Tehran for a three-day visit to help ease the mounting tensions between the Islamic republic and the United States, met the Iranian supreme leader earlier in the day and told him that he wanted to relay a message from Trump.

"I do not consider Trump as a person worth exchanging any message with and I have no answer for him, nor will I respond to him in the future," Khamenei told Abe, as quoted by his official website.

The Iranian supreme leader also rebuffed US assertions that Washington was not seeking to change power in the country.

"Our problem with the United States is not about regime change. Because even if they intend to do pursue that, they won't be able to achieve it; just as previous U.S. presidents tried to destroy the Islamic Republic of Iran during the past 40 years, and failed. What Trump says, that he is not after regime change, is a lie.

For, if he could do so, he would. However, he is not capable of doing it," he said.

Khamenei then once again slammed the United States for its abrupt withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal back in May 2018.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran negotiated for 5, 6 years with the United States and the Europeans�the P 5+1�which led to an agreement [the Iran nuclear deal]. But the United States disregarded and breached this definite agreement. So, what common sense would once again allow negotiations with a state that has thrown away everything that was agreed upon?" he said.

After the United States quit the landmark nuclear deal, tensions between Tehran and Washington went into a downward spiral, with the United States unveiling batches of sanctions against the Islamic republic that targeted the country's finance, transport and military sectors, among others.

In May of this year, Iran announced that it had partially discontinued its commitments under the agreement and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests were protected under the deal.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Europe Washington Nuclear Visit Trump Tehran United States May 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Japan denounces Houthi Terrorist Attack on Saudi A ..

3 minutes ago

Brexit figurehead Johnson tops first-round vote fo ..

53 seconds ago

Dublin Nervous Over UK Conservative Vote Fearing T ..

57 seconds ago

Waqar Younis says Pakistan need to be 'A plus' to ..

58 seconds ago

UNSC to Discuss Tanker Attacks in Gulf of Oman on ..

1 minute ago

Saudi-Led Coalition Says Destroyed Houthi Faciliti ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.