Iran's Rouhani To Meet With French, UK Leaders At UN General Assembly In New York

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 01:40 AM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will meet with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Rouhani's administration said Sunday.

"The president's meetings with UN Secretary General [Antonio Guterres] and with leaders of France, the United Kingdom and Japan are settled by now," a spokesman for the Rouhani administration told national broadcasters.

