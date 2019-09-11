(@imziishan)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The United States must understand that militarism is against their interests and so warmongers must go, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday in the wake of the dismissal of US National Security Adviser John Bolton by US leader Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, Trump said Bolton's services were no longer needed at the White House and asked him to resign.

"America must understand that sticking to warmongers and war-mongering policies is no good and they must abandon warmongers and war-mongering policies and maximum pressure," Rouhani said at a cabinet meeting.

Bolton was thought to be a proponent of a hard-line stance on Iran in opposition to entering any negotiations with Tehran. It was during his tenure that the United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, re-applied sanctions on Tehran and launched a massive military buildup in the Persian Gulf.

Among many responses to Bolton's ouster from across the international community, the Iranian government spokesperson welcomed the news and expressed belief that the departure of the "biggest proponent of war" would help Washington better understand Tehran. Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Majid Takht Ravanchi, in turn, said it was premature to say how exactly Bolton's dismissal would affect the US-Iranian relations.

Just before the dismissal occurred, multiple US officials voiced the possibility of a meeting between Trump and Rouhani. In particular, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that the two leaders might hold talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly later in September.