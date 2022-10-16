Iraq Opens New International Airport in Northern Kirkuk Province - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) A new international airport was opened on Sunday in the city of Kirkuk in north Iraq, media reported.

The first plane to land on the runway of the new airport was a government aircraft, carrying Iraqi Transport Minister Nasser al-Shibli and Acting Finance Minister Hayam Nemat, who arrived in Kirkuk for the official opening ceremony, Kurdistan 24 broadcaster reported.

Kirkuk airport meets all international standards and requirements, and will start accepting international flights starting Sunday, according to the Iraqi news agency IRNA.

The airport in Kirkuk was built in the 1970s but was used as an Iraqi military airbase. The airport was actively used by American troops from 2003 to 2011.

Reconstruction of the airport began in 2018 after the Iraqi government forces regained control over Kirkuk, which was previously under the control of Kurdish armed groups.