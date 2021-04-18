Iraqi Base Housing US Troops Comes Under Rocket Fire - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) An Iraqi air base north of Baghdad, which houses US troops, came under a rocket attack on Sunday, media said.

"The Balad air base was hit by four Katyusha rockets," a security source was quoted as saying by the Al Sumaria news channel.

Iraqi news agency INA reported that several rockets fell inside the base, injuring at least two people.