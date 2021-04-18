UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Base Housing US Troops Comes Under Rocket Fire - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 11:10 PM

Iraqi Base Housing US Troops Comes Under Rocket Fire - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) An Iraqi air base north of Baghdad, which houses US troops, came under a rocket attack on Sunday, media said.

"The Balad air base was hit by four Katyusha rockets," a security source was quoted as saying by the Al Sumaria news channel.

Iraqi news agency INA reported that several rockets fell inside the base, injuring at least two people.

Related Topics

Attack Baghdad Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s autism awareness campaign gathers pac ..

13 minutes ago

President, VP and Mohamed bin Zayed condole with T ..

43 minutes ago

UAE a leader in green energy production, sustainab ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler issues resolutions appointing director ..

2 hours ago

28,737 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

6 hours ago

UAE&#039;s counter-terrorism, extremism initiative ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.