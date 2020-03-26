UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Forces Capabilities Not Diminished With US Troops Withdrawal - Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 06:25 PM

The withdrawal of US troops from Iraq will not diminish the capabilities of the country's military, head of Security and Defense Committee in Iraq's Parliament Mohammad Reza told Sputnik

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The withdrawal of US troops from Iraq will not diminish the capabilities of the country's military, head of Security and Defense Committee in Iraq's Parliament Mohammad Reza told Sputnik.

The US Forces in Iraq on Thursday handed over the Qayyarah Airfield West to the Iraqi Security Forces, weeks after similarly transferring the Qaim base as part of a troops drawdown in the country.

"The troops that have withdrawn did not play any role on the ground and so the deterrence of Iraqi forces on the borders or in the interior have not been impacted," Reza said to Sputnik.

Reza went on to say that the troops withdrawal is a result of the January vote by Iraq's parliament ordering the US forces to leave the country.

The January vote came in direct response to US President Donald Trump's order to assassinate top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad January 3.

Reza went on to say that further troop drawdowns may be expected.

"There will be further withdrawals from other bases, but until now, withdrawal from the Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar and Hairi [Bashur airfield] in Irbil may be delayed as far as I know," the lawmaker went on to say.

The US currently maintains over 5,000 troops across 12 bases in Iraq.

