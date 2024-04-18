Iron Ore Futures Close Higher
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM
DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Iron ore futures closed higher on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).
The most active iron ore contract for September 2024 delivery gained 26 Yuan (about 3.66 U.S.
Dollars) to close at 874 yuan per tonne.
On Thursday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 668,881 lots, with a turnover of about 58.45 billion yuan.
As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.
