IS Financier Raising Almost $4Mln For Terrorists Detained Near Moscow - Security Service
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) A financier of the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia), who has raised over 25 million rubles ($3.94 million) for the needs of terrorists, has been detained in the Moscow region, the Russian Federal Security Service said on Friday.
"We have thwarted the activity of a member of an undercover cell that raised and transported funds for the needs of the IS," the Federal Security Service said in a press release.
The service added it had exposed the scheme of IS funding, through which over 25 million rubles had been raised.
A criminal case has been opened against the detained financier, who is accused of supporting terrorists. No information is available about the fate of other members of the conspiratorial cell.