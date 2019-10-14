UrduPoint.com
IS Terrorist Leader Arrested In Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province - Governor's Office

Muhammad Irfan 2 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 07:38 PM

A leader of an Islamic State terrorist cell (IS, terrorist organization, banned in Russia) in Afghanistan was arrested in a special forces operation in the eastern province of Nangarhar with a substantial amount of military equipment on him, the spokesperson of the Nangarhar governor, Attaullah Khogyani, told Sputnik on Monday

"In the operation of special forces in the Batikot district last night, a group leader of the IS, named Ibrahim, was arrested. The operation was conducted after an investigation," Khogyani said.

According to the spokesperson, the arrested terrorist was plotting several attacks in Jalalabad city and a large amount of ammunition was confiscated from him upon arrest.

IS terrorists have established presence in the Nangarhar province in particular over the past two years. Government forces conduct regular counterterrorist operations across the country.

