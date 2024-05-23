IsDB President meets with Omani Minister of Finance

Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) President Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser met Wednesday with the Minister of Finance of the Sultanate of Oman, Sultan bin Salem bin Saeed Al-Habsi on the sidelines of the Joint Annual Meetings of Arab Financial Institutions 2024, being held in Cairo

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) President Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser met Wednesday with the Minister of Finance of the Sultanate of Oman, Sultan bin Salem bin Saeed Al-Habsi on the sidelines of the Joint Annual Meetings of Arab Financial Institutions 2024, being held in Cairo.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of joint cooperation between the Sultanate of Oman and IsDB to support projects and development plans in Oman.