Islands, sport and spotted dogs: Five facts about Croatia

Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Croatians will cast ballots in parliamentary elections on Wednesday that have largely morphed into an unexpected battle between incumbent Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and left-wing populist President Zoran Milanovic.

Here are five facts about the former Yugoslav republic, which declared independence in 1991:

- 1,000 islands -

Croatia is blessed with a stunning coastline along the Adriatic Sea dotted with more than 1,000 islands and islets attracting more than 20 million tourists annually.

Tourism is the key pillar powering the country's economy, accounting for a fifth of its gross domestic product.

The sector has performed so well in recent years that Croatia has been dogged by several issues linked to the deluge of visitors, including overcrowding in the medieval walled city of Dubrovnik and a shortage of workers.

The "Pearl of the Adriatic" has seen a major increase in arrivals after scenes from the Game of Thrones tv series were filmed in Dubrovnik in 2011.

Apart from the coastline, other top tourist attractions include the Istria hinterland, known for its truffles, the Velebit mountain range, and the Krka and Plitvice national parks.

- Shortage of workers -

Like many of its Balkan neighbours, the country of nearly four million people is struggling to keep young workers at home, as huge numbers flock to wealthier European nations offering better job prospects.

Since Croatia joined the European Union in 2013, an estimated 300,000 people have left the country -- mostly for better wages and job opportunities -- though many also cite widespread corruption and nepotism at home.

The exodus has fuelled a chronic labour shortage, notably in the construction and tourism sectors.

Some forecasts show that Croatia could need as many as 500,000 foreign workers by the end of the decade.

In recent years, Croatia has seen a sharp increase in workers from Asian countries -- including Nepal, the Philippines and India -- posing a new challenge for one of Europe's more homogenous societies.

Ethnic Croats comprise more than 90 percent of Croatia's population -- nearly 80 percent of whom are Roman Catholics.

- Sports incubator -

Many consider Croatia's sports stars as the country's biggest success, as the small nation boasts an impressive number of athletes.

The country's footballers made a historic run to the World Cup final in 2018 led by captain Luka Modric. They also reached the 2022 Qatar World Cup semi-finals.

The water polo squad and national handball team have both scooped up world championship titles and Olympic gold medals.

Tennis star Goran Ivanisevic, who won Wimbledon in 2001, and former world number three Marin Cilic, as well as high-jump champion Blanka Vlasic, have also become stars at home and abroad.

And although Croatia has practically no ski resorts, it boasts Alpine ski champions -- sister and brother Janica and Ivica Kostelic.

- Dalmatians -

Originating from Dalmatia, a region in the Adriatic, the Dalmatian dog breed was first depicted in paintings and church chronicles dating from the 16th and 18th centuries.

Of Croatia's seven native dog breeds, Dalmatians became the most universally known thanks to Walt Disney's animated film "101 Dalmatians", first released in 1961.

- Ties -

"At all events, people who deny the influence of Europe's 'smaller nations' should remember that the Croats have the rest of us by the throat," wrote Norman Davies in his book "Europe - A History".

The British historian was referring to the tie or cravat -- worn every day by millions of men worldwide -- whose Croatian origin reaches far into the past and is linked to love and devotion.

According to Croatian tradition, women tied kerchiefs around their darlings' necks as they set off for battle in foreign wars.

Notably, Croat mercenaries wore them as they fought on the side of King Louis XIV during the Thirty Years War in the 17th century.

The humble tie was soon accepted as a fashion accessory by the powerful French court, and later spread to Britain and throughout the world.

Its association with the Croat nation resulted in the word cravat.

Today, Croatians celebrate Cravat Day on October 18.