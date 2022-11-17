UrduPoint.com

Israel Completes Test Of Naval Iron Dome Anti-Missile System - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 07:59 PM

The Israeli military completed a comprehensive test of the Naval Iron Dome anti-missile system, marking the final stage of the interception system's operational deployment, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The Israeli military completed a comprehensive test of the Naval Iron Dome anti-missile system, marking the final stage of the interception system's operational deployment, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Israeli Navy, the Israel Ministry of Defense IMDO, and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems completed an advanced interception test of the C-Dome Naval Iron Dome System," the ministry wrote on social media.

The test simulated real threats to check the system's capabilities to identify and intercept targets in challenging scenarios, according to the defense ministry.

The C-Dome is an advanced naval configuration of the Iron Dome aerial defense system. The Israeli military used the C-Dome on the missile ship Oz from the Sa'ar 6 Magen Class Corvette during the test.

The country's defense ministry stated that such a system has considerably enhanced Israel's defense capabilities in a wide range of tasks the Israeli navy conducts.

