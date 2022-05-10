Israel Defense Forces Begins "Chariots of Fire" Military Exercise

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has begun its largest military exercise in decades, "Chariots of Fire," the IDF said in a statement on Twitter.

"'CHARIOTS OF FIRE'. We have just begun our largest military exercise in decades," the IDF said.

"Soldiers from every part of the IDF will train together over the next month to increase our defensive readiness and preparedness”on land, in the air, at sea and in cyberspace," according to the statement.