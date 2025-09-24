Israel intensifies Gaza attacks as UN warns of mass displacement, hunger

UN agencies on Wednesday warned that civilians in the devastated Gaza Strip are facing escalating Israeli attacks, more mass displacement and worsening hunger

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) UN agencies on Wednesday warned that civilians in the devastated Gaza Strip are facing escalating Israeli attacks, more mass displacement and worsening hunger.

The UN human rights office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OHCHR) said that Israeli military tactics in Gaza City – including strikes on homes and schools – are “inflicting terror” and forcing people to flee.

In parallel, UN humanitarian affairs office, OCHA, reports more than 20,000 people were forced to moved southwards in a single day this week, raising the total who’ve left Gaza’s biggest city of over one million since mid-August to more than 320,000.

Health services are also collapsing. A key clinic run by the Palestinian Medical Relief Society was destroyed, injuring staff and cutting off trauma, cancer and mental health care for hundreds of patients.

News reports on Wednesday cite doctors at the large al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City who say they are overwhelmed by casualties from Israeli strikes and shelling, forced to operate in unsanitary conditions.

And the UN reproductive health agency, UNFPA, said in an update on Tuesday that famine conditions have taken hold across Gaza, with more than half a million people starving and 390 deaths confirmed, including 140 children.

Women and girls are particularly at risk, facing unsafe childbirth and rising gender-based violence as essential services disappear.

UNFPA is appealing for urgent funding to keep maternity and protection programmes running.

OHCHR spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan issued a statement on Wednesday describing attacks and threats against a flotilla of activists attempting to deliver aid to Gaza “defy belief”.

He was speaking following reported drone attacks Wednesday on the convoy known as the Global Sumud Flotilla, a group protesting Israel’s siege of Gaza, which has been heavily criticized by the Israeli Government.

According to news reports, the flotilla’s communications have been jammed with explosions heard from some boats.

“There must be an independent, impartial and thorough investigation into the reported attacks and harassment by drones and other objects against the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla,” Al-Kheetan said.

“Such attacks must stop, and those responsible for violations must be held to account.”

OHCHR said that as the occupying power, Israel has an obligation to ensure food and medical supplies reach civilians “to the fullest extent of the means available, or to agree to and facilitate impartial humanitarian relief schemes, delivered rapidly and without hindrance.”

UN human rights chief Volker Türk called on Israel to urgently lift the blockade and allow lifesaving aid in by the fast means possible.

APP/ift