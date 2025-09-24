Open Menu

Pakistan Calls For Decisive Reforms To Resolve Debt Crisis, Scale Up Development, Climate Finance

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 11:34 PM

Pakistan calls for decisive reforms to resolve debt crisis, scale up development, climate finance

Pakistan on Wednesday called for decisive reforms to resolve the debt crisis, scale up development and climate finance, and build an inclusive and equitable global economic order

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Pakistan on Wednesday called for decisive reforms to resolve the debt crisis, scale up development and climate finance, and build an inclusive and equitable global economic order.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar addressing the “First Biennial Summit for a Sustainable, Inclusive & Resilient Global Economy” at the United Nations, stressed that the current global financial architecture had perpetuated inequalities.

He highlighted the widening Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) financing gap, unsustainable debt burdens of developing countries and the accelerating climate crisis.

