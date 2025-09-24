PM reaffirms commitment to enhance bilateral engagement with Sri Lanka

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhance bilateral engagement with Sri Lanka in all spheres, and appreciated the close cooperation between the two countries at various international fora

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhance bilateral engagement with Sri Lanka in all spheres, and appreciated the close cooperation between the two countries at various international fora.

The prime minister held a bilateral meeting with President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake on the margins of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The meeting took place in a cordial environment, reflecting the existing goodwill between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Discussion between the two dignitaries covered a wide range of areas, including high-level exchanges, bilateral trade, educational cooperation, cultural exchanges, and defense cooperation.

Various regional and global issues were also discussed.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the robust nature of Pakistan-Sri Lanka bilateral relations. They affirmed to continue working closely to ensure that these relations would grow from strength to strength, during the years ahead.

Both leaders agreed to enhance exchanges in sports, particularly cricket. Both sides agreed to remain engaged for the advancement of Pakistan-Sri Lanka bilateral relations.