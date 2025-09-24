PM Reaffirms Commitment To Enhance Bilateral Engagement With Sri Lanka
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:10 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhance bilateral engagement with Sri Lanka in all spheres, and appreciated the close cooperation between the two countries at various international fora
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhance bilateral engagement with Sri Lanka in all spheres, and appreciated the close cooperation between the two countries at various international fora.
The prime minister held a bilateral meeting with President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake on the margins of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
The meeting took place in a cordial environment, reflecting the existing goodwill between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Discussion between the two dignitaries covered a wide range of areas, including high-level exchanges, bilateral trade, educational cooperation, cultural exchanges, and defense cooperation.
Various regional and global issues were also discussed.
Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the robust nature of Pakistan-Sri Lanka bilateral relations. They affirmed to continue working closely to ensure that these relations would grow from strength to strength, during the years ahead.
Both leaders agreed to enhance exchanges in sports, particularly cricket. Both sides agreed to remain engaged for the advancement of Pakistan-Sri Lanka bilateral relations.
Recent Stories
KUST hosts grand graduation ceremony for 426 students
Land of orphans, widows to be protected under new legislation: CM
Riyadh to host FII9 Summit with global leaders, investors, policymakers
Pakistan boosts its wheat production by global research: Dr Qamar Shakeel
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected representatives to play ..
RDA demolishes 40 illegal under-construction shops
Israel intensifies Gaza attacks as UN warns of mass displacement, hunger
PM reaffirms commitment to enhance bilateral engagement with Sri Lanka
CM approves special relief package for students in flood-hit areas
Pakistan envoy, MD (Asia Pacific) EEAS review bilateral cooperation landscape
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issues relief orders on ..
Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR
More Stories From World
-
Israel intensifies Gaza attacks as UN warns of mass displacement, hunger3 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms commitment to enhance bilateral engagement with Sri Lanka3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy, MD (Asia Pacific) EEAS review bilateral cooperation landscape3 minutes ago
-
PM attends meeting of GDI convened by Chinese premier Li1 hour ago
-
PM pays tribute to security forces for killing 13 Indian-backed terrorists in DI Khan2 hours ago
-
Drone attack targeting Global Samoud Flotilla heading to Gaza goes viral10 hours ago
-
OIC's Kashmir Group urges renewed efforts for early, peaceful dispute resolution3 hours ago
-
DPM Dar, Lithuanian Acting FM welcome Pakistan-Lithuania Convention on Avoidance of Double Taxation11 hours ago
-
'Silence the guns' in Russia-Ukraine war, Pakistan urges UN Security Council12 hours ago
-
World bank president hails Pakistan’s reform agenda12 hours ago
-
OpenAI, Oracle, SoftBank announce five new AI data centres in US12 hours ago
-
Trump meets muslim leaders in New York focus on Gaza conflict12 hours ago