Open Menu

PM Reaffirms Commitment To Enhance Bilateral Engagement With Sri Lanka

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:10 PM

PM reaffirms commitment to enhance bilateral engagement with Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhance bilateral engagement with Sri Lanka in all spheres, and appreciated the close cooperation between the two countries at various international fora

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhance bilateral engagement with Sri Lanka in all spheres, and appreciated the close cooperation between the two countries at various international fora.

The prime minister held a bilateral meeting with President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake on the margins of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The meeting took place in a cordial environment, reflecting the existing goodwill between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Discussion between the two dignitaries covered a wide range of areas, including high-level exchanges, bilateral trade, educational cooperation, cultural exchanges, and defense cooperation.

Various regional and global issues were also discussed.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the robust nature of Pakistan-Sri Lanka bilateral relations. They affirmed to continue working closely to ensure that these relations would grow from strength to strength, during the years ahead.

Both leaders agreed to enhance exchanges in sports, particularly cricket. Both sides agreed to remain engaged for the advancement of Pakistan-Sri Lanka bilateral relations.

Recent Stories

KUST hosts grand graduation ceremony for 426 stude ..

KUST hosts grand graduation ceremony for 426 students

10 minutes ago
 Land of orphans, widows to be protected under new ..

Land of orphans, widows to be protected under new legislation: CM

10 minutes ago
 Riyadh to host FII9 Summit with global leaders, in ..

Riyadh to host FII9 Summit with global leaders, investors, policymakers

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan boosts its wheat production by global res ..

Pakistan boosts its wheat production by global research: Dr Qamar Shakeel

10 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges e ..

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected representatives to play ..

10 minutes ago
 RDA demolishes 40 illegal under-construction shops

RDA demolishes 40 illegal under-construction shops

3 minutes ago
Israel intensifies Gaza attacks as UN warns of mas ..

Israel intensifies Gaza attacks as UN warns of mass displacement, hunger

3 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms commitment to enhance bilateral engag ..

PM reaffirms commitment to enhance bilateral engagement with Sri Lanka

3 minutes ago
 CM approves special relief package for students in ..

CM approves special relief package for students in flood-hit areas

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan envoy, MD (Asia Pacific) EEAS review bila ..

Pakistan envoy, MD (Asia Pacific) EEAS review bilateral cooperation landscape

3 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issues relief orders on ..

47 minutes ago
 Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR

Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World