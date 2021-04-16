UrduPoint.com
Israeli Air Force Strikes Hamas Facilities In Gaza Strip In Response To Rocket Fire - IDF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 05:40 AM

Israeli Air Force Strikes Hamas Facilities in Gaza Strip in Response to Rocket Fire - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The Israeli Air Force has conducted strikes on three facilities of the Hamas Islamist movement in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian exclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday.

On late Thursday, the IDF said that a rocket had been fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip.

"In response to the rocket fired from Gaza at Israel earlier tonight, IDF fighter jets and attack helicopters just struck a Hamas weapons manufacturing site, a weapon smuggling tunnel and a military post," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

The IDF added that Israel would not tolerate any threat to its citizens.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip.

