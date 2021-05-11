Israeli Air Strikes Kill 20 Palestinians, Including 9 Children, Injure 65- Health Ministry

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The death toll in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip increased to 20 people, including nine children and one woman, the enclave's health ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier, the Gaza health authorities reported nine deaths.

"As a result of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, 20 Palestinians were killed in the enclave, including nine children and one woman ... Another 65 people were injured," al-Qidra said.

The Israeli army previously stated that dozens of missiles were launched against Israel from the Gaza Strip, most of which either landed in open areas or were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system.

The Israeli military responded by targeting several Hamas facilities.

The airstrikes came following the escalation of tensions in East Jerusalem, as clashes between the Palestinian protesters and the Israeli police continued over the weekend and on Monday. According to the Red Crescent, 331 Palestinians were injured in the unrest on the Temple Mount.