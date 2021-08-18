DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The Israeli army fired missiles at a military facility in the Syrian province of Quneitra, a source in the security forces of the Arab republic told Sputnik.

"Israel showed aggression by attacking a military facility in Kars al-Nafal [west of the Hader settlement in Quneitra Province] with three rockets," the source said.

Israel also attacked the headquarters of the 90th brigade of the Syrian army in the eastern part of the province, the source added. According to preliminary information, material damage was caused as a result.

"There are no wounded or dead among the military," the source added.