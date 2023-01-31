Israeli Police Arrest 4 People Suspected of Producing Weapons With 3D Printer - Reports

The Israeli police arrested on Tuesday four people suspected of arms smuggling and producing weapons, in particular brass knuckles, with 3D printer, Israeli media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The Israeli police arrested on Tuesday four people suspected of arms smuggling and producing weapons, in particular brass knuckles, with 3D printer, Israeli media reported.

The suspects, who are residents of east Jerusalem, are, in particular, accused of trafficking illegally obtained weapons from China and the United States, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing the police.

The police confiscated the printer, weapons, ammunition, and a certain amount of drugs, the news outlet added.