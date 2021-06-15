ISS Orbital Altitude to Be Corrected on June 24 - Russian Space Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The orbital altitude of the International Space Station (ISS) will be corrected on June 24 with the use of the engines of Russia's Progress MS-16 cargo spacecraft to prepare for the arrival of a Soyuz spacecraft in the fall, the press service of Russia's state space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"In order to create ballistic conditions ahead of the launch of the Soyuz MS-19 manned spacecraft and the landing of the Soyuz MS-18 manned spacecraft, the next correction of the ISS orbital altitude is scheduled for June 24," the agency said.

The Progress MS-16 spacecraft, docked to the ISS Zvezda module, will start its engines at 02:25 GMT, Roscosmos added.

Roscosmos announced last month that the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft would carry the 66th mission to the ISS in early October to bring Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, along with actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko to space. The two "space tourists" are expected to shoot the first feature movie in space.