UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Business Owners On Strike To Demand Comprehensive Support From Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:33 PM

Italian Business Owners on Strike to Demand Comprehensive Support From Government

Italian entrepreneurs on Thursday held a demonstration in Piazza del Popolo, one of the central squares in Rome, to voice their demands of the government to ensure that coronavirus-related restrictions are reasonable and provide comprehensive support to businesses, a Sputnik correspondent reported

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Italian entrepreneurs on Thursday held a demonstration in Piazza del Popolo, one of the central squares in Rome, to voice their demands of the government to ensure that coronavirus-related restrictions are reasonable and provide comprehensive support to businesses, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The rally gathered some 200 members of the Autonomi e Partite IVA (Autonomous companies and private entrepreneurs) union, who traveled from several Italian provinces, including Abruzzo, Tuscany, Lombardy, and others. Protesters told Sputnik that they were seeking to "offer, not just protest."

"We gathered not for the sake of having the measures lifted, but to demand compensation for those who suffered from the lockdown, so that they can resume their activities," Lamberto Mattei, the union's administrative secretary, said.

He specified that the demonstration attracted the representatives of various occupations, including entrepreneurs, restaurateurs, merchants and individual specialists, who claimed that the Italian economy needed a more comprehensive approach rather than the current targeted measures.

According to another leading representative, Aleandro Carminati, the participants of the rally were not in favor of the immediate lifting of the measures, unlike those who previously protested in other major Italian cities.

"This is not our case. We believe that businesses that have ensured all possible precautions can get started, but at the same time with an awareness of all possible consequences," Carminati said.

The demonstration was held in compliance with social distancing rules. The participants held flags depicting the Italian tricolor, banners, and posters saying "Forgotten, yet with taxes", "Do not die of hunger, but open safely" and with excerpts from the Italian constitution. The peaceful event was held under the supervision of the police and lasted about an hour.

Earlier this week, people in major Italian cities, including Rome and Milan, took to the streets to protest stringent rules, as most business owners suffered huge financial losses. Italians fear that all dining places and shops across the country will remain closed even after the three-day Easter lockdown, during which citizens were banned from leaving their homes for any reasons other than an emergency, grocery shopping, or health issues.

Related Topics

Protest Police Business Milan Rome Same Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted a picnic f ..

18 minutes ago

PITB to Support LWCM in Automating Waste Managemen ..

23 minutes ago

Shadab Khan, Imamul Haq to return to Pakistan from ..

35 minutes ago

One killed, 6 wounded in Benin after army clears p ..

5 minutes ago

Ramzan ordinance to be strictly implemented in Hol ..

5 minutes ago

Futsal Tournament from Friday

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.