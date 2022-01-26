UrduPoint.com

Italian Center-Right Coalition Appoints Three Candidates For Presidential Election

January 26, 2022

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Italy's center-right coalition has appointed three candidates for the presidential election in demonstration of transparency and openness to dialogue, the right-wing Lega party leader Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday.

Italian palace Montecitorio has hosted on Tuesday the second round of the vote, involving both chambers of parliament and regional delegates.

"We are announcing them on the assumption that we don't want to impose anything on anybody, and we expect no preliminary negative reactions," Salvini said at a press-conference.

The candidates are the Parliament's ex-Senate President Marcello Pera, the ex-Milano Mayor Letizia Moratti and the former Prosecutor Carlo Nordio, well-known for lawsuits against the Red Brigades, a far-left armed organization, existing since 1970 to late 80s, which sought to create a revolutionary state and to remove Italy from NATO.

"They are high-level personalities, who can represent the Italian society in the best possible way. We hope that the rest of the people wish to discuss these Names," Salvini added.

Predictably, the first round of presidential elections has not revealed the winner since the bulk of the voting cards appeared to be empty. The second round is expected to yield no results either. The center-left coalition is also expected to appoint their candidates.

