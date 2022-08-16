Italian Communist Party Accuses EU of Lack of Independence, Backs Exit From Bloc

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The European Union has lost its sovereignty and independence, making it essential for Italy to leave the bloc, Alberto Lombardo, the head of international relations department of the Italian Communist party, told Sputnik on Monday.

"The leaders of the EU have sold themselves out to the United States over and over," Lombardo said.

Rome should leave the EU and quit all the obligations that restrict Italy's sovereignty, the politician noted.

"Crucial point is the exit from the EU and, consequently, from all the obligations it entails, starting with this fictitious Currency, the Euro, which has dissolved national sovereignty. It is also true that a popular sovereignty in Italy never existed since shortly after the war we became members," Lombardo said.

Lombardo also called for restoring Italy's sovereignty by conducting its own foreign and military policy.

"The first condition for sovereignty is to take back our territory, our troops, our foreign policy," Lombardo added.

After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel and food prices have accelerated the growth, leading to Euroscepticism in many EU countries.

In Italy, with annual inflation in July estimated at 7.9% and unemployment rate reaching 8.1%, Euroscepticism may gain further momentum during snap election in fall amid peak demand for energy during winter combined with job cuts and financial volatility, endangering the country's membership in the bloc.