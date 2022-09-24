UrduPoint.com

Italian NGO Observer At Donetsk Referendum Says UN 'Asleep' As Ukraine Shells Civilians

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Italian NGO Observer at Donetsk Referendum Says UN 'Asleep' as Ukraine Shells Civilians

The United Nations has been indifferent to Ukrainian attacks on the Donetsk People's Republic as it voted Saturday on whether it should join Russia, an Italian observer from a UN-recognized nonprofit said

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) The United Nations has been indifferent to Ukrainian attacks on the Donetsk People's Republic as it voted Saturday on whether it should join Russia, an Italian observer from a UN-recognized nonprofit said.

"Unfortunately, we see that the UN is asleep. Not only when it comes to Donbas but also to other countries in a similar situation. The UN has not been reacting," Vito Grittani told reporters in Donetsk.

Grittani heads the International Diplomatic Observatory (ODI-VG), which has consultative status with the UN's Economic and Social Council.

He said shelling by Ukrainian troops has been going on "despite them knowing that people are voting."

"We will report about this in our home countries," he said, adding that Italian observers had also received threats and "recommendations" not to go to the polls.

Voting in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, began on Friday and will close on Tuesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week that Russia would accept any decision people made during the referendums.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Vladimir Putin Kherson Luhansk Donetsk From

Recent Stories

PTI MNAs will return to parliament if govt investi ..

PTI MNAs will return to parliament if govt investigated cipher: Imran Khan

49 seconds ago
 CCPO reviews security arrangements for T-20I crick ..

CCPO reviews security arrangements for T-20I cricket matches

2 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif highlights natural calamity effe ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif highlights natural calamity effectively at global level: Rana ..

2 minutes ago
 Experts at a media dialogue term CPEC true reflect ..

Experts at a media dialogue term CPEC true reflection of Sino-Pak friendship

2 minutes ago
 Typhoon Talas Kills 2 People, Leaves 1 Missing, 3 ..

Typhoon Talas Kills 2 People, Leaves 1 Missing, 3 Injured in Japan - Reports

20 minutes ago
 Security tightened for Belgian minister after 'thr ..

Security tightened for Belgian minister after 'threat'

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.