Italian Trade Union Member Killed By Truck During Strike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 09:35 PM

Italian trade union member killed by truck during strike

A truck driver was arrested after allegedly running over and killing a trade union official following a dispute during a strike in Italy on Friday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :A truck driver was arrested after allegedly running over and killing a trade union official following a dispute during a strike in Italy on Friday.

The 37-year-old victim, Adil Belakhdim, was dragged for about ten metres after the vehicle broke through a barrier in the small town of Biandrate in northwest Italy, the AGI news agency reported.

The coordinator of the local S.I. Cobas union, Belakhdim was among about 20 people protesting outside a warehouse for the Lidl grocery store chain as part of a national strike for the logistics and transport sector.

"Our coordinator ... was killed by a truck during the national strike in progress at Lidl Biandrate," wrote the S.I. Cobas union on its Facebook page.

"The truck forced the barrier outside the warehouse running over the workers, including Adil." Italian news media said the driver of the truck was arrested on suspicion of homicide at the wheel and resisting arrest.

AGI reported that a fight had previously broken out between the protesters and the driver. After fleeing the scene, the driver of the truck was tracked down by surveillance footage from the warehouse.

Two other protesters were injured during the incident, news media said.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi said he was "very saddened" by the death.

"It's necessary that light is immediately shed on the incident," he said, upon his arrival in Barcelona for a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

