UrduPoint.com

Italy Coastguard Combs Beaches For Bodies After Shipwreck

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 11:35 PM

Italy coastguard combs beaches for bodies after shipwreck

Italy's coastguard on Monday searched the sea and beaches for bodies following a shipwreck off Calabria, as authorities tried to identify the dead and the government's migrant policy came under scrutiny

Cutro, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Italy's coastguard on Monday searched the sea and beaches for bodies following a shipwreck off Calabria, as authorities tried to identify the dead and the government's migrant policy came under scrutiny.

The overloaded wooden boat broke up and sank early Sunday in stormy seas off Italy's southern coast, with bodies, shoes and debris washing up along a long stretch of shoreline.

The death toll rose Monday to 62 people, a coast guard official told AFP -- and that number looked likely to increase.

Sergio di Dato, head of the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) team offering psychological support to the survivors, said there were cases of children orphaned in the disaster.

"One Afghan 12-year-old boy lost his entire family, all nine of them -- four siblings, his parents and other very close relatives," he told journalists.

At Le Castella, where a 15th-century fortress dominates the shoreline, an AFP journalist witnessed the coastguard recovering the body of a woman who looked to be in her early 20s.

- 'Many missing minors' - Local officials said the search was ongoing for around 20 people still believed missing, though survivors have given differing versions as to how many people were originally on the boat.

Forensic police set about identifying the victims, issuing an email address to which relatives searching for loved ones could send distinguishing details, from eye and hair colour to tattoos or piercings.

The Save the Children charity said on Twitter it was supporting survivors from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia and Syria, including 10 minors who had been travelling with their families.

"There are many missing minors," it wrote.

The charity said survivors described how "during the night, near the coast, they heard a loud boom, the boat broke and they all fell into the water." The survivors were "in shock... some say they saw relatives fall into the water and disappear, or die".

Pakistan's foreign ministry said Monday that 16 Pakistanis were among those rescued, but four were reported missing.

A Pakistani official tasked with fighting human trafficking told AFP that the number of people trying to leave Pakistan was growing because "of the deterioration in the economic situation and lack work.

" The official said on condition of anonymity that there were an estimated 40,000 Pakistanis trying to enter European countries each year.

The boat was reported to have set sail from Izmir in Turkey last week. Three suspected human traffickers were arrested and police were searching for a fourth, media reports said Monday.

- Twins found dead - David Morabito, a rescue diver in Calabria, told Rai state broadcaster he had recovered the bodies of young twins from the water.

"When you see the little, lifeless bodies of children, those images pierce your heart," Morabito said.

"So many children dead. A tragedy," he added.

The disaster has further fuelled the debate in Italy over search and rescue measures for saving migrants who run into trouble on the Central Mediterranean route, which is the world's deadliest.

Far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, elected in September, has pledged to curb migrant arrivals.

She said Sunday the government was "committed to preventing (migrant boat) departures and, with them, this type of tragedy", while her interior minister Matteo Paintedosi simply said "they must not set sail".

Their reactions were "a sad buck-passing, yet another slap in the face of the victims and survivors of this tragedy", MSF Italy's programmes director Marco Bertotto said Monday.

"Sea rescue must not be confused with illegal immigration. We need patrolling on the high seas and coordination," he told journalists.

Meloni's government pushed through a controversial law last week that forces migrant aid charities to perform only one life-saving rescue mission at a time before heading directly to ports, which are often far away.

Critics say the measure violates international law and will result in more people drowning.

According to the interior ministry, nearly 14,000 migrants have arrived in Italy by sea so far this year, up from 5,200 over the same period last year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Somalia Dead Afghanistan Prime Minister World Police Interior Ministry Syria Water Interior Minister Turkey Twitter Young David Same Izmir Italy September Women Sunday Family Media All From Government Sad

Recent Stories

PDM govt making efforts to overcome inflation: Jam ..

PDM govt making efforts to overcome inflation: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) ..

40 seconds ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, MNAs discuss politi ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, MNAs discuss political situation

42 seconds ago
 Minister of State (Petroleum Division) Musadik Mal ..

Minister of State (Petroleum Division) Musadik Malik says ECP's mandate to condu ..

2 minutes ago
 UN, partners appeal for $4.3 billion for aid oper ..

UN, partners appeal for $4.3 billion for aid operations in war-torn Yemen

2 minutes ago
 US Navy Orders $145Mln Modernization of Guided Mis ..

US Navy Orders $145Mln Modernization of Guided Missile Destroyer Nitze - BAE Sys ..

2 minutes ago
 US Congressman Says Launching New Northern Border ..

US Congressman Says Launching New Northern Border Security Caucus Amid Rise in C ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.