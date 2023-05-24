UrduPoint.com

Italy Declares Day Of Mourning For Victims Of Floods - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Italy Declares Day of Mourning for Victims of Floods - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) A day of mourning for the victims of floods in the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna is taking place across the country on Wednesday, with national and European flags on state buildings flying at half-mast, Italian media reported.

Funerals for the first of 15 recovered victims of the disaster are being held over the course of the day, the Corriere della Sera newspaper said.

As many as 20,000 people remain displaced after evacuation and 15,000 others have returned home, Emilia-Romagna Region President Stefano Bonaccini was cited as saying.

He expressed his hope that the weather would be favorable in coming days.

Torrential rains hit Emilia-Romagna over a week ago, affecting over 30 cities and villages. A total of 23 rivers burst their banks, causing over 250 landslides that blocked more than 450 roads. At least 15 people have been killed in the natural disaster. According to the local authorities, 43 settlements still remain flooded, and some 23,000 people remain evacuated. On Tuesday, the Italian Council of Ministers approved an aid package worth over 2 billion Euros ($2.2 billion) to help victims of flooding.

