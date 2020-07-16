Italy Prohibits Entry, Transit From Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo - Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Italy has expanded its list of countries with a high spread of COVID-19, banning entry from Serbia, Montenegro and the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Thursday.

Last week, Speranza signed a temporary ban on entry from 13 countries that are struggling with the epidemic.

"We have added Serbia, Montenegro, and Kosovo to the list of countries at risk. Those who stayed in those countries for the last 14 days are denied entry or transit through Italy. The global pandemic is at the most severe phase," Speranza tweeted.

Italy has confirmed a total of 243,506 cases, with a death toll of 34,997.