UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Prohibits Entry, Transit From Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:31 PM

Italy Prohibits Entry, Transit From Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo - Health Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Italy has expanded its list of countries with a high spread of COVID-19, banning entry from Serbia, Montenegro and the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Thursday.

Last week, Speranza signed a temporary ban on entry from 13 countries that are struggling with the epidemic.

"We have added Serbia, Montenegro, and Kosovo to the list of countries at risk. Those who stayed in those countries for the last 14 days are denied entry or transit through Italy. The global pandemic is at the most severe phase," Speranza tweeted.

Italy has confirmed a total of 243,506 cases, with a death toll of 34,997.

Related Topics

Italy Serbia From

Recent Stories

NAB summons Khawaja Asif again in a housing societ ..

18 minutes ago

EAD celebrates first critically endangered Addax b ..

18 minutes ago

“Huawei Remains Focused on 5G Advancements in Th ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep ..

23 minutes ago

Briefing on the results of the visit of the WHO Re ..

28 minutes ago

Germany&#039;s EU Council presidency provides grea ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.