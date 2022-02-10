UrduPoint.com

Italy's Ex-PM Renzi Faces Political Funding Trial

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 05:22 PM

Italy's ex-PM Renzi faces political funding trial

Former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi protested his innocence Thursday after prosecutors called for him to stand trial for alleged illegal political party funding

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi protested his innocence Thursday after prosecutors called for him to stand trial for alleged illegal political party funding.

Renzi, a former mayor of Florence, accused three prosecutors in the Tuscan city of abusing their power during their probe, which has dragged on for years and which he said would "draw a blank".

"I am innocent and I hope the judges are too," the 47-year-old, who was premier from 2014 to 2016, told Radio Leopolda.

A pre-trial hearing has been set for April 4, and a judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to proceed to a full trial.

The probe, which began in 2019, followed allegations money from the Open foundation was illegally used by Renzi during his meteoric rise from mayor to head of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and prime minister.

Prosecutors argue Renzi was the de facto director of Open, which received 3.5 million Euros ($4 million) from wealthy backers -- money he and allies spent on political activities.

One such expense was the chartering by Renzi in 2018 of a jet for 135,000 euros -- paid for by Open -- to get him to a Robert Kennedy memorial service in the US, according to the Repubblica daily, which cited prosecution documents.

The probe also targets another 10 people, including two ex-ministers close to Renzi, plus four companies, one of which is British American Tobacco Italia.

Renzi stands accused of the crime of illegal financing of political parties, along with the former president of Open, Alberto Bianchi, two businessmen, and ex-ministers Maria Elena Boschi and Luca Lotti.

Lotti is also accused of two episodes of corruption, as well as allegedly hiding ill-gotten gains and influence peddling.

Renzi, now leader of the centrist Italia Viva party, accused the prosecutors of a "hate campaign" against him and his family.

"They've got the wrong man. I'm not afraid. I want truth and justice," he said.

Renzi rose to preeminence as a youthful reformer who, earning the nickname "Rottamatore" (the Wrecker), set out to shake up Italy's political establishment. He was elected leader of the PD in 2013.

At the age of 39, he became Italy's youngest-ever prime minister since Benito Mussolini. But his centrist policies and increasingly arrogant style antagonised trade unions as well as the broader public.

He led a referendum campaign for constitutional reforms in 2016, but it turned into a plebiscite against him and when he lost, he was forced to quit.

Renzi later broke with the PD and founded the small Italia Viva, which is part of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's national unity government.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Prime Minister Maria Elena Florence Man Italy Money April 2016 2018 2019 Family From Government Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

14 held with narcotics, illegal weapons

14 held with narcotics, illegal weapons

2 minutes ago
 Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle wins men's snowboar ..

Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle wins men's snowboard cross at Beijing 2022 Winte ..

2 minutes ago
 Australia Backs Changing COVID-19 Vaccine Status F ..

Australia Backs Changing COVID-19 Vaccine Status From 'Fully Vaccinated' to 'Up ..

2 minutes ago
 Stinger MANPADS From Lithuania to Arrive in Ukrain ..

Stinger MANPADS From Lithuania to Arrive in Ukraine in Coming Days - Prime Minis ..

2 minutes ago
 US to Host APEC 2023 Summit - White House

US to Host APEC 2023 Summit - White House

7 minutes ago
 China's Liaoning reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

China's Liaoning reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>