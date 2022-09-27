ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The victory of the conservative alliance led by Georgia Meloni is unlikely to change Rome's foreign policy and its stance on sanctions against Russia as the coalition partners in recent months voted in line with the EU plan to support Ukraine, senior Italian senator Vito Petrocelli told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Meloni is likely to become the country's first female leader following the national election on Sunday when her Brothers of Italy party together with a conservative bloc, which includes Matteo Salvini's Lega Nord and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, gathered more than 43 percent of the vote. They came well ahead of a center-left coalition led by Enrico Letta's Democratic Party with 26.2 percent.

"I don't expect any change in the foreign policy of the new government. Above all in the line of firmness agreed with the EU and NATO for support for Ukraine. I say this recalling that only 6% of parliamentarians, including myself, voted against sending weapons to Ukraine and 94% were in favor. In this 94% there were all the parliamentarians of the Brothers of Italy, Lega and Forza Italia.

The new majority will confirm this position," Vito Petrocelli said.

According to the senator, there could be a chance for a shift in the positioning of the Italian government on the European Union affairs compared to the past two Mario Draghi's governments on a range of issues including rule of law, domestic civil rights, minority and migration policy. He, however, questioned the future government's courage and consistency in fulfilling campaign promises placing national interests ahead of bloc's agenda.

"At the end of the day, I believe that the new government will not take any courageous decision. Italian sovereignty within political and military alliances will not increase while the economic and social crisis may force the strongest political leaders to constitute once again a government of 'broad coalitions.' Thus, once again, everyone's responsibility is equivalent to no one bearing any responsibility. A true scourge for Italy," he said.

The elections were called in July after the collapse of Prime Minister Draghi's national unity government.