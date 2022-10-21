UrduPoint.com

Japan, Australia To Discuss Defense, Energy Cooperation On October 22-23 - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 01:00 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday that he intends to discuss defense cooperation and energy supplies with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese.

Kishida will hold talks with Albanese from October 22-23 in the southwestern Australian city of Perth. Japanese media reported on Sunday that the parties may announce the signing of a new declaration on cooperation between the two countries in the field of security amid China's growing military power.

"(Australia is) important country in terms of energy resources. This country is our special strategic partner, as well as the core of the (Quad) alliance of Japan, the United States, Australia, and India.

With Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, we will first discuss security and defense cooperation, then the concept of a 'free and open' Indo-Pacific region. The third topic is the problem of energy resources," Kishida told reporters at the airport before departure.

Kishida noted that the two countries are expected to outline the main direction of further development of defense cooperation.

In the field of energy, Kishida intends to discuss issues related to ensuring the stability of energy supplies. The parties will also discuss issues of cooperation within the framework of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad).

